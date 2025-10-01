Cybersecurity firm TAC InfoSec Targets USD 100 mn annual revenue by 2030

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) Cyber security firm TAC InfoSec on Wednesday said it is targeting USD 100 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR) with EBITDA margins exceeding 40 per cent by 2030.

TAC Security said its client base has grown to over 6,000 enterprises across 100 countries, including major technology firms and financial institutions, such as Apple, Microsoft, Google, AWS, Adobe, Salesforce, HSBC, DBS, and SoftBank.

Supporting its growth strategy, TAC InfoSec Limited has committed to investing USD 100 million in AI-led research and development by 2030, establishing a global network of innovation hubs, the company said in a statement after its 9th Annual General Meeting.

"We are redefining the future of cybersecurity with a USD 100 million ARR target, a USD 100 million capex commitment to AI-led innovation, and an ecosystem of category leaders that will shape digital trust for the next decade," said Trishneet Arora, founder and CEO of TAC Security.

The company said its growth in fiscal 2024-25 was marked by several key initiatives. The acquisition of CyberScope marked its entry into the Web3 and blockchain security arena, adding over 3,000 clients, it noted.

For FY25, TAC InfoSec reported a 172 per cent year-on-year rise in its total income to Rs 32.2 crore, and its net profit rose 134 per cent to Rs 14.8 crore. PTI NKD NKD BAL BAL