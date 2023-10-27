Cybersecurity jobs decline 25.7 pc over past year: Report

Mumbai, Oct 27 (PTI) Cybersecurity jobs have declined 25.7 per cent since September last year following stricter regulations and frameworks, according to a report released on Friday.

Advertisment

From 2019 to 2022, cybersecurity jobs showed consistent growth in job postings, witnessing an increase of 81 per cent, the report by global job site Indeed said.

The data highlights that there was an overwhelming demand for cybersecurity experts in the wake of the pandemic. However, since September 2022, such demand started waning, it said.

Job postings for cybersecurity experts declined 25.7 per cent from September 2022 to September 2023, indicative of stricter regulations, frameworks, and controls, said the report.

Advertisment

The report is based on data pooled from job postings and job searches on Indeed's platform between 2019 and 2023 with keywords such as "cybersecurity", "security", "cybersecurity analyst", and other security-related terms.

However, this shift did not reflect in jobseekers' interest, as job clicks witnessed a 6 per cent increase during the same period, highlighting sustained interest in cybersecurity roles, the report added.

"The current dip in job postings is a transient phase, and it highlights the industry's ability to adapt and evolve. The cybersecurity sector remains a cornerstone of technological advancement. Our data also reinforces that the future holds tremendous potential," Indeed India Head of Sales Sashi Kumar stated.

Advertisment

The report found that Bengaluru led India's cybersecurity job market with a 23.11 per cent share, driven by its status as the nation's primary IT hub.

Bengaluru was followed by Delhi-NCR with a 7.95 per cent job market in cyber security and Mumbai with 6.44 per cent, it said.

This dominance can also be attributed to the city's dense tech landscape, with numerous IT firms and start-ups, increasing the potential for cyber threats and attacks, the report added. PTI SM TRB TRB