Cybersecurity jobs jump 14 pc over past year; Bengaluru tops list: Report

Mumbai, Oct 15 (PTI) Increasing focus on data safety witnessed an average 14 per cent rise in job postings for cybersecurity professionals over the last one year, according to a report released on Tuesday.

The report by global job site Indeed is based on data derived from job postings and job clicks on its platform between September 2023 and September 2024.

"As our lives move online, companies are focusing on keeping data safe, which is driving the demand for cybersecurity experts. It's a fast-growing field with lots of opportunities," Indeed India Head of Sales Sashi Kumar said quoting the report.

Cybersecurity job postings jumped 14 per cent over the past year, reflecting the increased demand for experts, he added.

Meanwhile, the report revealed that Bengaluru leads the country in cybersecurity job openings, accounting for nearly 10 per cent of listings, followed by Delhi-NCR (4 per cent), remote jobs (2.2 per cent), Hyderabad (2 per cent), and Mumbai (2 per cent).

Bengaluru's dominance stems from its position as India's top tech hub, home to major IT companies, startups, and global firms, the report noted.

As digital operations expand, businesses in the city are ramping up their focus on cybersecurity, creating a surge in demand for professionals, it said.

Delhi-NCR ranks second, accounting for 4 per cent of cybersecurity job openings, due to its status as a major corporate hub, housing numerous multinational companies, government institutions, and financial organisations, the report added. PTI SM TRB