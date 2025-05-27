Cybersecurity leaders prioritising AI automation to cut costs, tackle complex cyber attacks: Report

New Delhi, May 27 (PTI) Cybersecurity leaders are increasingly turning to AI to navigate mounting cost pressures and the escalating sophistication of cyber threats, a recent report by Wipro has shown.

Nearly one-third of global cybersecurity leaders now rank investment in AI-driven automation as their top priority for both bolstering security operations and reducing costs, according to Wipro's "State of Cybersecurity Report 2025" report.

According to the report, 30 per cent of respondents identified investment in AI automation as their leading strategy for optimising cybersecurity operations and managing budgets.

Other strategies used by Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) to optimise costs include tools rationalization (26 per cent), security and risk management process optimization (23 per cent) and operating model simplification (20 per cent).

"Cybersecurity budgets are struggling to keep pace with the growing sophistication of cyber threats. AI offers a solution by helping organizations strengthen defenses while optimizing costs. This allows CISOs to adopt a more outcome-driven focus by prioritising risk-adjusted returns on investments," said Tony Buffomante, SVP & Global Head - Cybersecurity & Risk Services, Wipro.

Many CISOs are leveraging AI not just for cost control but also to improve threat detection and response times (31 per cent) and to build enhanced incident response capabilities (24 per cent).

The report emphasises that investing in advanced AI-driven security solutions, continuously monitoring AI developments, and fostering a culture of innovation within cybersecurity teams are now critical elements of effective risk management.

While AI is a major focus, the report found that implementing Zero Trust security frameworks remains the top investment priority for 97 per cent of respondents. PTI ANK DRR