Cygnus Ujala group to post job opportunities on NCS portal, inks initial pact with Labour Min

New Delhi, Nov (PTI) Ministry of Labour & Employment on Thursday announced inking initial pact with Cygnus Ujala group to enhance employment accessibility in the healthcare sector through posting of job opportunities by the latter on the National Career Service (NCS) portal.

This is the first healthcare group which is directly associated with NCS and it will provide a boost to the healthcare job opportunities on NCS, a ministry statement said.

The Ministry of Labour & Employment and Cygnus Ujala group signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in New Delhi, marking a significant step toward enhancing employment accessibility in the healthcare sector, it said.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Union Minister of Labour & Employment and Youth Affairs & Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya and Secretary and Union Labour Secretary Sumita Dawra.

Addressing the gathering, Mandaviya said, "The National Career Service (NCS) portal is becoming a key platform for young job seekers, providing access to employment services across sectors. Our partnership with Ujala Cygnus expands this reach in healthcare, helping India’s youth find valuable roles and build promising careers in this field..

"These collaborations are paving the way for a robust employment landscape in India," Mandaviya said.

"With two MoUs already signed with Amazon and TMI Group, and 11 more in pipeline, we are committed to creating abundant job opportunities. These partnerships are expected to bring around 25 lakh vacancies to the National Career Service portal, significantly expanding access to meaningful employment for the nation’s youth..

Speaking about the upgradation of the National Career Service portal, Mandaviya said, “We are in the process of upgrading the NCS portal. The enhanced platform will offer a more user-friendly interface for job seekers, employers, and stakeholders, utilizing advanced technologies like Artificial Intelligence..

Highlighting the growth and success of the NCS portal, a single window platform that connects job seekers and employers, Mandaviya said, "With over 35 lakh registered employers and more than 1.10 crore active job seekers as of October 31, 2024, the NCS portal continues to support workforce mobilization..

"Since its launch, the platform has mobilized more than 3.46 crore vacancies, with 1.09 crore vacancies reported in the fiscal year 2023-24 alone. This financial year, the total number of vacancies posted on NCS has already crossed the 1 crore mark." PTI KKS KKS MR