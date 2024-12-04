Cyient DLM inks pact with Arcedo Systems to set up 500 kWp solar power plant in Mysore facility

New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) Electronic manufacturing services firm Cyient DLM on Wednesday said it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with renewable energy solutions provider Arcedo Systems to establish a 500 kWp solar power plant at its Mysore facility.

Advertisment

Arcedo Systems will design, engineer, install and maintain the solar power plant, the company said in a statement.

"The project will operate under a long-term power purchase agreement, where Cyient DLM will procure solar power generated at the facility," it said. PTI ANK TRB