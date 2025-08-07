Cyient Semiconductors ties up with GlobalFoundries to facilitate chip manufacturing services

New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) Cyient Semiconductors on Thursday said it has signed a strategic channel partner agreement with US-based chip maker GlobalFoundries (GF) for providing semiconductor manufacturing services.

The Hyderabad-based IT company launched Cyient Semiconductors to provide Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) turnkey solutions for customers.

"Under the agreement, Cyient Semiconductors becomes an authorised reseller of GF's semiconductor manufacturing services and technologies," Cyient Semiconductors said in the statement.

As a channel partner, Cyient Semiconductors will provide companies with fabrication access, technical consultation, design enablement, assembly, testing, and other value-added services to accelerate innovation and reduce time-to-market, the statement said.

GF has been one of the leading chip manufacturers whose customers include iPhone maker Apple, Intel, and Qualcomm, among others. It has semiconductor fabrication units in the US, Europe and Asia including China.

"It positions us to serve the fast-growing ecosystem of fabless companies with access to world-class foundry capabilities and advanced technologies from GlobalFoundries. By combining this with Cyient Semiconductor's turnkey ASIC capabilities, we are excited to play a catalyst role in accelerating semiconductor innovation across automotive, industrial, medical, and communication sectors," Cyient Semiconductors CEO Suman Narayan said.

While GF has an office in India, it does not have any semiconductor manufacturing unit in the country.

"Cyient Semiconductors brings strong domain expertise, customer-centricity, and complementary design capabilities that align perfectly with GF's mission to expand our strategic alliances across the semiconductor industry," GlobalFoundries Chief Customer Officer Samuel Vicari said. PTI PRS HVA