Cyient signs initial pact with CEMS

Mumbai, Oct 20 (PTI) Digital, engineering and technology solutions firm Cyient on Friday said it has signed an initial pact with the Centre of Excellence in Maritime and Shipbuilding (CEMS) to collaborate on skill enhancement training for the student community.

Advertisment

One of the primary objectives of this industry-academia partnership is to leverage Cyient's industry expertise to create a pool of skilled workforce, Cyient said in a statement.

The pact was signed on the concluding day of the third edition of the three-day Global Maritime India Summit, which had commenced on Tuesday, it said.

The dedicated centre is a skill development initiative undertaken by Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways to facilitate professional skill development in maritime manufacturing.

Advertisment

The cooperation will facilitate effective utilisation of the intellectual capabilities of the Centre's faculty and members of Cyient, providing significant inputs to each other in developing suitable teaching/training systems, upgradation of labs and technologies, keeping in mind the needs of the industry, as per the statement.

The pact will also serve as a bridge between academia and industry, connecting talented individuals with job prospects and research opportunities, ultimately driving innovation and progress in the ever-evolving landscape of the modern industry, it said.

“Joint skill enhancement training initiatives between CEMS and Cyient is a powerful means of fostering industry insight, technological assessment, and innovative platforms while simultaneously opening doors to employment opportunities,” said Sethu Madhavan, CEO and Managing Director at CEMS.

The Centre will collaboratively work with Cyient on the creation of industry-relevant course materials, ensuring that the training aligns with the latest market demands. PTI IAS ANU ANU