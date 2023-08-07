Cyrus Poonawalla Group appoints Keki Mistry as advisor for financial services ventures

Mumbai, Aug 7 (PTI) Cyrus Poonawalla Group has appointed Keki Mistry as an advisor for its financial services ventures spearheaded by Adar Poonawalla.

Mistry was the vice chairman and CEO of HDFC since 2010.

Post the merger of HDFC with HDFC Bank, Mistry joined as an additional & non-executive director at HDFC Bank apart from being the non-executive vice chairman of group company HDFC Ergo General Insurance Company.

Cyrus Poonawalla Group, is a diversified group of businesses across Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology, Finance, Clean Energy, Hospitality, Realty and Aviation.

Adar Poonawalla, Chairman Poonawalla Fincorp and CEO Serum Institute of India said, Mistry's unparalleled operating and boardroom experience in the financial services sector will act as a sounding board for all financial services business management teams of the group to scale their profitability through prudent risk management while managing business volatility. PTI BEN DRR