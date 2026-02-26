Cytiva expands Fast Trak process development facility in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Feb 26 (PTI) Cytiva, a Danaher company and a life sciences firm, on Thursday said it has expanded its Fast Trak process development and validation services facility here to support biopharma companies in India and the Asia-Pacific region.

The expanded centre, inaugurated on February 25, aims to help companies shorten development timelines, reduce manufacturing risks and scale up operations as India targets a bioeconomy of USD 300 billion by 2030, the company said in a statement.

According to Cytiva, the nearly 30,000 sq ft facility brings upstream and downstream process development, optimisation and scale-up, and validation services under one roof.

It also offers immersive training programmes designed to equip customers with the skills and knowledge required to accelerate their molecule-to-market journey, it said.

“India’s scientific strength plays a vital role in global biopharma, and this facility reinforces that momentum. By expanding our capabilities here, we’re giving customers the infrastructure to move from idea to impact with greater speed, reliability, and excellence,” Pierre-Alain Ruffieux, Chief Operating Officer, Cytiva, said. PTI AMP ROH