Cytiva opens USD 3-million facility in Pune

Pune, Oct 6 (PTI) Pharma equipment major Cytiva -- the new entity of GE Lifesciences, owned by the Washington-based Danaher Corporation -- has opened a new USD 3-million facility in Pune.

Advertisment

The new facility, which will mostly assemble its products and not strictly manufacture them, will double its capacity to 150 projects -- the company calls its capacity in terms of projects as a single order consists of multiple equipment.

We have invested close to USD 3 million to set up this unit along with an experience centre, Rajan Shankaran, head of Cytiva India, told PTI.

The facility -- which will assemble a slew of Cytiva's bioprocessing equipment, including tangential flow, virus infiltration and inactivation systems -- is spread across 3,3000 sq ft in the Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park in Hinjenwadi in Pune and will complement its R&D centre for bioprocess, discovery, medical and genomic medicine businesses in Bengaluru.

Advertisment

Shankaran said the company sources 35-40 per cent of the components locally, and the rest is imported.

On reaching full capacity, exports from the unit will touch 30 per cent of the production and the new unit will serve South Korea, Singapore, and Australia.

The domestic biopharma/biosimilar equipment market is around USD 500 million now but is projected to grow leaps bounds as the biosimilar (therapeutic) market is expected to nearly double to USD 150 billion by 2025 from USD 80 billion now, he said, adding that today India supplies only 1.5 per cent of the global biosimilar demand but is seen growing to 10 per cent or USD 12 billion by 2030.

The key domestic players in the domestic biosimilar market include Biocon, Intas Pharmaceuticals, Dr Reddy's, Reliance Life Sciences, Zydus Cadila, Lupin, GlaxoSmithKline, Syngene International, Jubilant Life Sciences, Wockhardt, Sun Pharmaceutical, Panacea Biotec, The Serum Institute of India, and Indian Immunologicals among others and all them are Cytiva's clients, he said. PTI BEN BAL BAL