D-Mart's Q3 profit jumps 18 pc to Rs 855.8 cr, sales rise 13 pc to Rs 18,100.9 cr

New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) Avenue Supermarts Ltd, which owns and operates the retail chain D-Mart, on Saturday, reported an increase of 18.27 per cent in its consolidated net profit at Rs 855.78 crore in the December quarter of FY26.

The company had registered a net profit of Rs 723.54 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Avenue Supermarts.

Its revenue from operations was up 13.32 per cent to Rs 18,100.88 crore during the quarter under review. It was at Rs 15,972.55 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

"PAT (profit after tax) margin stood at 4.7 per cent in Q3FY26 as compared to 4.5 per cent in Q3FY25," said an earnings statement from the company.

Total expenses of Avenue Supermarts in the December quarter were up 13 per cent to Rs 16,942.62 crore.

Avenue Supermarts' total income, which includes other income, was at Rs 18,117.81 crore, up 13.25 per cent in the December quarter.

"Revenue growth was partially impacted due to deflation in staples," said Anshul Asawa, CEO-Designate.

Besides the quarterly results, the board of Avenue Supermarts also approved the appointment of Anshul Asawa, presently the CEO Designate, as Chief Executive Officer.

He would be the "Key Managerial Personnel of the Company from 1st February, 2026, and as Managing Director of the Company for a term of 3 years with effect from 1st April, 2026, subject to approval of shareholders of the Company," the company informed.

Ignatius Navil Noronha will exit from the role of Managing Director & CEO of the company after close of business hours on January 31, 2026, it said.

Last year, D-Mart announced top-level changes with the appointment of Unilever's Anshul Asawa as the CEO Designate of the company.

Noronha, whose current term is ending in January 2026, had not offered his candidature for renewal of his role.

Promoted by Radhakishan Damani and his family, DMart retails basic home and personal products across markets that include Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, NCR, Tamil Nadu, Punjab and Rajasthan.

In a separate filing on Friday, D-Mart said the company "allotted Commercial Paper of Rs 100 crore," which is proposed to be listed on the BSE.

It has a coupon rate of 6 per cent and maturity on March 30, 2026. PTI KRH HVA