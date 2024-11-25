D-Street investors richer by Rs 14.20 lakh cr in two days of mkt rally

New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) Investors' wealth soared Rs 14.20 lakh crore in two days of spectacular rally in the equity market where the BSE benchmark Sensex jumped nearly 4 per cent during this time.

The Sensex has surged 2,954.06 points or 3.82 per cent in the past two days, regaining the crucial 80,000 mark.

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms soared Rs 14,20,004.4 crore to Rs 4,39,58,912.41 crore (USD 5.22 trillion).

"The relief rally backed by robust short-covering ahead of the monthly expiry this week continued for a second straight session as benchmark Sensex breached the psychological 80k mark on all-round buying support.

"The enthusiasm after the Maharashtra assembly election win by the BJP & its allies gave equity markets a major boost on expectations that infrastructure projects would get a fresh leg up going ahead," Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research) at Mehta Equities Ltd, said.

The BJP on Saturday pulled off a stunning performance in Maharashtra, winning a record number of seats to propel the party-led ruling Mahayuti alliance to a landslide victory while the INDIA bloc stormed back to power in Jharkhand on the back of a spectacular showing by the JMM.

From the 30-share Sensex pack, Larsen & Toubro, State Bank of India, Adani Ports, Reliance Industries, Power Grid, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Axis Bank were the biggest gainers.

On the other hand, JSW Steel, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Maruti, Asian Paints and HCL Tech were the laggards.

The BSE smallcap gauge jumped 1.86 per cent and the midcap index went up by 1.61 per cent.

All sectoral indices ended higher. Industrials soared 3.29 per cent, capital goods (3.27 per cent), oil & gas (3.26 per cent), energy (2.56 per cent), realty (2.22 per cent), bankex (2.06 per cent), financial services (1.89 per cent) and healthcare (0.97 per cent).

As many as 2,697 stocks advanced, 1,352 declined and 165 remained unchanged on the BSE. PTI SUM SUM SHW