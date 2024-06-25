D2C dairy startup Sid's Farm raises USD 10 mn

New Delhi, Jun 25 (PTI) D2C dairy brand Sid's Farm on Tuesday said it has raised USD 10 million (about Rs 83 crore) in a funding round led by Omnivore and Narotam Sekhsaria Family Office.

The brand said it plans to use the fund to establish a strong presence in Hyderabad and Bengaluru by enhancing manufacturing capabilities to meet the growing demand for high-quality dairy products and building a robust team to attract and retain top talent across various functions.

"This investment will be instrumental in accelerating our growth trajectory and enabling us to provide fresh, healthy, and responsibly sourced food to a wider audience in Hyderabad and Bengaluru. We strongly believe that there is an opportunity to serve over 1,00,000 families every day in these two markets alone," said Kishore Indukuri, founder, Sid's Farm.

The Hyderabad-based startup claims it manages supply chain of milk and milk products by sourcing directly from farmers and conducting rigorous quality testing throughout the supply chain.

****** Fintech platform for Women LXME raises USD 1.2 mn * Fintech platform for women, LXME on Tuesday said it has raised seed funding of USD 1.2 million (about Rs 10 crore) led by Kalaari Capital, and plans to use the fund towards brand building and user acquisition efforts across India.

It will also invest in its technology and product stack to enhance user experience and engagement.

The funding was raised through the Kalaari Capital backed CXXO initiative, which invests in ventures led by women entrepreneurs.

The fundraise also saw participation from investors like Yash Kela of Founders Collective Fund, Amaya Ventures, the family office of Amit Khanna, Capri Holdings, Aditi Kothari of DSP, Adiko Holdings, and others.

****** AI-health startup Cloudphysician raises USD 10.5 mn * AI health startup Cloudphysician has raised USD 10.5 million (about Rs 87 crore) in a funding round led by Peak XV Partners, with participation from Elevar Equity and venture debt firm Panthera Peak.

The Bengaluru-based startup said it will use the fresh capital to propel its growth and operations within India and expand into multiple emerging markets and established markets such as the US.

The Series A funding will also be used to enhance its AI platform, RADAR, to improve its co-pilot features using data.

"Cloudphysician is a unique confluence of AI and human clinical expertise coming together to save lives. We aim to scale our business and continue transforming critical care delivery in India and global markets," said co-founders Dhruv Joshi and Dileep Raman, in a joint statement.

Cloudphysician is a full-stack AI and operations company that partners with hospitals to manage patients in their ICU and emergency departments. PTI ANK ANU ANU