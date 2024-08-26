Daalchini Technologies to double smart vending machines count to 4,000 in FY25

New Delhi: Daalchini Technologies, which operates a network of smart vending machines, is aiming to double the count of such unmanned kiosks to 4,000 this fiscal year and have significant revenue growth, said its Co-Founder & CEO Prerna Kalra.

The Delhi-based retail tech startup has now expanded to over 70 cities. It operates more than 2,300 vending machines, retailing a variety of products, from snacks and beverages to stationery and personal care items.

Besides, it sees a trend of FMCG brands going for dedicated vending machines, which allows them to offer their full product range in high-traffic locations and it is gearing up to capitalise on this by enhancing the company's vending technology and partnerships.

"We aim to double our vending machine count and revenue, targeting 4,000 machines within the fiscal year. Our revenue has grown significantly, crossing Rs 100 crore recently. We are also focusing on sustainable growth and profitability while continuing to innovate and expand our offerings," Kalra told PTI.

Daalchini Technologies is the first company in India to introduce vending machines that sell fresh food items. Unlike traditional vending machines, its vending machines are cashless, app-based and contactless smart stores.

Its smart machines are cloud-connected, and it monitors sales, manages inventory and maintains product quality remotely. This includes tracking the freshness and expiry of items, providing better offers based on real-time data, and improving operational efficiency, Kalra said.

"Unlike traditional vending machines, ours use a touch screen interface similar to smartphones, eliminating physical buttons. This design simplifies the user experience and provides valuable insights into consumer preferences and behaviour," she said.

Daalchini Technologies, which started in 2017 had a few clients in Delhi and Punjab but now has expanded to several corporate houses spread across the country.

"Today, we serve over 30 per cent of the top 100 listed companies, including Tata Motors, IBM, Reliance, and major IT firms like Google and Amazon," she said.

Besides FMCG goods, now Daalchini Technologies' vending machines also offer fresh food like 'parathas' and 'idlis', which were not common in the industry, Kalra added.

"About 80 per cent of our vending machines provide perishable and packaged food items such as sandwiches, bun pav, parathas, chips, biscuits, chocolates, ice cream, and more," she said.

The product assortment varies based on location and customer preferences, from hospitals and colleges to corporate offices and transit points like metro stations, Kalra added.

"The types of fresh food products vary based on the location. For instance, in hospitals, we offer a range of nutritious foods, while in factories, we might provide items like samosas and kachoris. The technology ensures that all fresh food items are kept at the right temperature and freshness," she said.

Daalchini is also gearing up for partnerships with leading brands to have dedicated vending machines for their product range.

"We are seeing a trend towards dedicated vending machines for brands, which allows them to offer their full product range in high-traffic locations. This helps brands establish an offline presence and gain valuable consumer insights," she said adding the company is preparing to capitalize on this trend.

Daalchini Technologies, in which Atma Venture Prime and Unicorn India Ventures are primary investors, is also open to exploring more funding opportunities to fund its growth.

"While we are currently focusing on sustainable growth, we are always open to exploring new funding opportunities to support our expansion and innovation efforts," it said.