Dabur Chyawanprash faces backlash over misleading sugar labeling, FSSAI action sought

New Delhi: Homegrown FMCG major Dabur India has been accused of misleading consumers of its popular Ayurvedic health supplement, Dabur Chyawanprash, yet again.

Food activist Nalini Unagar accused the company of deceiving consumers through its labeling practices.

In her post on X, Unagar pointed out that the product contains a staggering 59.5 grams of sugar per serving, listed as "Sharkara," a Sanskrit term that could easily be mistaken for an Ayurvedic herb rather than plain sugar.

Sharing an image of the Dabur Chyawanprash label, Unagar highlighted a potential violation of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) regulations.

According to FSSAI guidelines, ingredients must be listed in descending order of weight or volume, meaning the ingredient with the highest quantity should appear first, she wrote.

In the case of Dabur Chyawanprash, sugar (listed as Sharkara) at 59.5 grams should be the first ingredient on the label. However, it is placed in the middle of the ingredient list, potentially obscuring its high quantity from consumers who may not recognize "Sharkara" as sugar.

"Dabur Chyawanprash is fooling people," Unagar wrote.

On the label, sugar is written as Sharkara to make it sound like a herb. It contains 59.5g of sugar, which is a lot and should be listed first. But they placed it in the middle to hide it. As per FSSAI rules, ingredients with the highest… pic.twitter.com/Th35YTZVi8 — Nalini Unagar (@NalinisKitchen) April 11, 2025

This is not the first time Dabur has faced scrutiny over its Chyawanprash product.

In 2021, the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) directed the company to modify or withdraw an advertisement claiming that Dabur Chyawanprash provided protection against Covid-19, citing insufficient scientific evidence to support the claim.

The product, which holds a 60% market share in the Chyawanprash category, has long been marketed as an immunity booster, featuring over 41 Ayurvedic herbs such as Amla, Giloy, and Pippali.

In November 2024, ASCI was examining the placement of a Dabur Chyawanprash print ad below an AQI index, suggesting that the product protects consumers against pollution.

Ayurvedic products like Chyawanprash are regulated under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, in India, overseen by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO).

However, a survey by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) previously revealed that many Ayurvedic drug labels in India fail to comply with labeling requirements, such as listing cautions in multiple languages or providing clear ingredient information.

The use of Sanskrit terms like "Sharkara" for sugar, as seen in Dabur’s labeling, further complicates transparency for consumers unfamiliar with the language.

Dabur Chyawanprash has enjoyed significant popularity, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In 2020, Dabur India Ltd. reported a 400% surge in demand for Chyawanprash, according to a statement by the company’s CEO, Mohit Malhotra. Despite a 24.19% decline in consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter of that year, Dabur invested heavily in expanding its production capacity to meet the growing demand.

However, the current controversy threatens to tarnish the brand’s reputation as a trusted health product.