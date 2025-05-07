Dabur India Q4 net profit falls over 8% to Rs 313; Rs 5.25 per share dividend announced

New Delhi: Home-grown FMCG major Dabur India on Wednesday reported over 8 per cent fall in consolidated net profit at Rs 312.73 crore for March quarter FY25, on higher expenses.

It had earned Rs 341.22 crore net profit in the January-March period of 2023-24, the company said in a filing.

Total income increased to Rs 2,971.29 crore in the fourth quarter from Rs 2,943.49 crore in the same period last fiscal.

Expenses too rose to Rs 2,559.39 crore from Rs 2,490.43 crore in March quarter FY24.

For the entire FY25, net profit fell to Rs 1,740.42 crore from Rs 1,811.31 crore in FY24.

The board of directors also recommended a final dividend of Rs 5.25 per equity share having face value of Re 1 each for 2024-25.