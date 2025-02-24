Dabur India plans to invest Rs 550 crore in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: Dabur India CEO Mohit Malhotra on Monday said his firm intends to invest around Rs 550 crore in Madhya Pradesh over the next couple of years as he expressed satisfaction over the state's policies and governance.

He was speaking on the sidelines of the Madhya Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2025.

"We are heavily invested in MP. Our largest investment in India happens to be in MP. We have around Rs 1,000 crore already invested here. We have been invested in this state for almost 50 years. Our experience with MP has been fantastic, with the previous regime, and we hope that going forward with the new Chief Minister will be fantastic," he said.

Malhotra said that over the last 3 years, the homegrown FMCG major has invested Rs 550 crore in the nation's heartland.

As much as 25 per cent to 30 per cent of the company's all-India production happens from MP, from sourcing raw materials and manufacturing to selling it to the region, he further said.

"We want to increase our installed capacities in all the lines, filling lines, manufacturing lines that we have put. We will be putting around Rs 550 crore more in the next couple of years time," Malhotra said.

Calling the government "double-engined", he said it has been very helpful, with mega project schemes which give incentives of 25 per cent, besides the PLI scheme of the central government.

He appreciated the state's for its abundant water and power availability. Government facilitation, single window clearance is up and incentives are very good to come by, he said.

On category expansion plans, Malhotra said Dabur wants to keep itself to the core.

"We don't want to diversify it too much, diversification happens in our group companies. In the company, we want to focus on our core capabilities, Ayurveda...herbal, natural trade, and that's catching up not just in India, but globally," he said.