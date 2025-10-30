Dabur India Q2 profit up 6.5 pc at Rs 444.79 cr

New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) Homegrown FMCG firm Dabur India Ltd on Thursday reported 6.53 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 444.79 crore in the September quarter.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 417.52 crore in the same quarter last fiscal year, Dabur India said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations during the quarter stood at Rs 3,191.32 crore as against Rs 3,028.59 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Total expenses in the quarter under review were higher at Rs 2,758.33 crore as compared to Rs 2,634.40 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, the company said.

"Despite a dynamic economic environment and transitional GST headwinds, we delivered robust topline and bottomline growth, reaffirming our leadership across core categories," Dabur India CEO Mohit Malhotra said.

He further said, "Our India business reported market share gains across 95 per cent of the portfolio, a clear testament to our focused brand investments and deep consumer connect." Dabur India said in the second quarter it recorded steady growth across key verticals like health supplements, toothpaste, hair care, skin care, and home care.

International operations delivered strong growth of 7.7 per cent in Q2 with Dubai recording over 17 per cent, UK (48 per cent), Bangladesh and the US (16 per cent each) and Turkey (over 18 per cent).

On the way forward, Malhotra said, "As macroeconomic indicators turn favourable and GST reforms unlock afford ability, Dabur is uniquely positioned to accelerate inclusive growth and reinforce its leadership across segments." The company is entering a new phase of growth, powered by a future-ready strategy and deep consumer trust, he said, adding that Dabur is investing boldly in premiumisation, digital transformation, and distribution expansion. PTI RKL TRB