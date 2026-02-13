Dabur India's Rs 400 cr factory to create over 250 jobs in TN

Chennai, Feb 13 (PTI) FMCG major Dabur India has conducted the ground-breaking ceremony of its Rs 400 crore manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu, the company's first plant in South India.

The factory to come up in Tindivanam in Villupuram district, would manufacture the company's range of toothpastes, including 'Dabur Red,' 'Meswak' besides personal care brands 'Dabur Gulabari', Vatika Hair Oil and Anmol Hair Oil.

The state-of-the-art manufacturing facility would generate direct employment for over 250 people, besides creating thousands of indirect jobs, the company said.

Chief Minister M K Stalin virtually took part in the ground-breaking ceremony held on February 12 in the presence of his cabinet colleague and Minister for Industries TRB Rajaa, industries department principal secretary Arun Roy among others, a company statement said here on Friday.

Commenting on the occasion, Dabur India Ltd Chief Executive Officer Mohit Malhotra said, "We are proud to begin building Dabur's first manufacturing facility in South India that will strengthen supply resilience and put 'Made in Tamil Nadu' at the heart of our growth in the region." "This ground-breaking is a defining step in building Dabur's next chapter, with manufacturing that is faster, greener and closer to the consumer. Tamil Nadu gives us the platform to scale with agility and serve South India with greater speed and freshness," Malhotra said.

The production would be scaled to produce Real Juices, Amla Hair Oil among others, positioning Tindivanam as a key pillar of Dabur's manufacturing network.

Dabur India Ltd Global Operations Head Saurabh Lal said the Tindivanam plant reflects Dabur's vision for future-ready, responsible manufacturing. "The facility will feature state-of-the-art technology, operate entirely on renewable energy, and foster a truly inclusive workplace with a predominantly women workforce." This unit will be a cornerstone of Dabur's southern manufacturing network, supporting scale, efficiency and sustainability, he added. PTI VIJ VIJ ROH