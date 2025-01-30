Dabur posts 1.8 pc rise in profit to Rs 515.82 cr in Q3

New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) Homegrown FMCG major Dabur India Ltd on Thursday reported a 1.85 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 515.82 crore in the December quarter, which saw high food inflation and moderation in urban consumption.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 506.44 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago, Dabur India said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations was up 3 per cent to Rs 3,355.25 crore during the quarter under review. It was Rs 3,255.06 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

The quarter was marked by "high food inflation, continued moderation in urban demand and a strong resurgence in rural markets", Dabur said in its earning statement.

It continued to build consumer engagement across key brands in rural India with a focus on driving sustainable, profitable growth.

"We focused on strengthening our competitive edge in the marketplace to gain market share in 95 per cent of our portfolio and enhancing brand superiority to strengthen and consolidate our position in the categories where we operate," said its CEO Mohit Malhotra.

Total expenses of Dabur India were at Rs 2,826.20 crore, up 3.9 per cent in the December quarter.

Dabur's total income, including other income, was at Rs 3,483.28 crore in Q3 of FY25, up 3 per cent.

Dabur India's standalone revenue from operation, which mainly consists of the domestic business, was up 1.4 per cent to Rs 2,448.26 crore in the December quarter.

"The India business saw Dabur's key brands and products post category-leading growths with market share gains across 95 per cent of the portfolio, led by a 150 bps improvement in hair oils market share," it said.

While Dabur's international business reported a growth of 19 per cent on a constant currency basis in the October-December period led by markets as Egypt, MENA, the US, and Bangladesh.

In the December quarter, Dabur's consolidated revenue from the consumer care business segment was up 4 per cent to Rs 2,850.34 crore.

Dabur's toothpaste business, led by Dabur Red Toothpaste and premium brand Meswak, ended the quarter with 9.1 per cent growth.

"The skin & salon business reported a 5.6 per cent growth while hair oils grew 3.1 per cent. The digestives category grew around 4 per cent. The foods business reported a 30 per cent growth in Q3. The Badshah business also reported 15 per cent growth in Q3," Dabur said.

However, its revenue from food business was down 2.84 per cent at Rs 429.55 crore in Q3, FY25.

Dabur's revenue from its retail business was also down 0.9 per cent at Rs 32.61 crore.

Moreover, Dabur also announced revising its strategic vision cycle from four years to three years amid uncertain macroeconomic indicators and the geopolitical landscape remaining volatile.

Dabur India owns brands such as Dabur Amla, Dabur Vatika, Dabur Chyawanprash, Dabur Honey, Honitus, PudinHara, and Dabur Lal Tail, and juice brand Real.

Shares of Dabur India Ltd on Thursday settled 3 per cent higher at Rs 533.70 on the BSE. PTI KRH TRB