Dabur Q3 profit up 7.32 pc to Rs 553.6 cr

New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) Homegrown FMCG major Dabur India on Thursday reported a 7.32 per cent on-year increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 553.61 crore in the December quarter of FY'26, helped by a broad-based performance.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 515.82 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Dabur India.

Its revenue from operations was up 6.06 per cent to Rs 3,558.65 crore in the December quarter. It was Rs 3,355.25 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

"In a quarter marked by input pressures, Dabur's performance was broad-based across markets and categories," the company said in its earnings statement.

Total expenses of Dabur India were at Rs 2,972.83 crore in the December quarter, up 5.18 per cent.

Dabur India's standalone revenue from operations, which mainly consists of the domestic business, was up 4.04 per cent to Rs 2,547.39 crore in the December quarter.

"The India Business saw Dabur's key brands and products report category-leading growth with market share gains across our key portfolio, led by a 193-bps improvement in Hair Oils market share," it said.

It has exceptional expenses of Rs 15.05 crore. This was for employee benefits, including gratuity and leave liability for past services, applicable after the implementation of the new labour codes.

"Dabur's net profit (before exceptional items) surged 10.1 per cent to Rs 575 crore, up from Rs 522 crore a year earlier, while operating profit grew 7.7 per cent during the quarter at Rs 734 crore," it said.

The total consolidated income of Dabur India, which includes other income, was up 6.2 per cent in the December quarter to Rs 3,699.29 crore.

"Dabur delivered a steady quarter, with healthy volume-led growth across our key business verticals and geographies. We have sharpened our competitive edge through stronger innovation and focused brand building, leading to healthy market share gains," Chief Executive Officer Mohit Malhotra said.

During the quarter, Dabur expanded its reach to 50,000 outlets across rural and urban markets, becoming the second-most-distributed company in India, with our products reaching over 8.5 million outlets.

Dabur said its consolidated revenue from the consumer care business segment was up 7.51 per cent to Rs 3,064.46 crore, while revenue from the food business was down 2.64 per cent at Rs 418.2 crore in Q3/FY'26.

Similarly, Dabur's revenue from the retail business was down 12.51 per cent to Rs 28.53 crore.

Its International Business achieved 11.1 per cent growth in Constant Currency terms in the third quarter of FY'26, led by Turkey, MENA, the US and Bangladesh.

The company, which owns power brands such as Dabur Chyawanprash, Dabur Honey, Dabur Honitus, PudinHara, Lal Tail, Dabur Amla, Dabur Red Paste, and Real -- gets over 25 per cent revenue from global markets.

Shares of Dabur India Ltd on Thursday settled at Rs 508.60 on the BSE, down 1.37 per cent from the previous close. PTI KRH DRR