Dabur Q4 profit down 8.35 pc to Rs 313 cr

New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) Homegrown FMCG major Dabur India on Wednesday reported an 8.35 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 312.73 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025 impacted by higher expenses in a challenging demand environment.

The company had posted a profit of Rs 341.22 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal, Dabur India said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations in the quarter under review stood at Rs 2,830.14 crore as against Rs 2,814.64 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Total expenses were higher at Rs 2,559.39 crore as compared to Rs 2,490.43 crore.

FMCG demand trends remained subdued during the fourth quarter and full year 2024-25.

Dabur delivered 2.1 per cent constant currency revenue growth at Rs 2,830.14 crore. Revenue for the full year 2024-25 stood at Rs 12,563 crore, up from Rs 12,404 crore a year earlier, the company said.

While the demand environment remained challenging with high food inflation and a surge in cost of living continuing to limit urban spending, Dabur drove consumer engagement and brand superiority across product categories to end the fourth quarter of 2024-25 with market share gains across 90 per cent of the portfolio, it added.

"Despite facing some pressures in the India business, our international business enabled us to successfully navigate the complex external environment. Our International Business achieved 19 per cent constant currency growth in the fourth quarter and 17 per cent during the full year," Dabur India CEO Mohit Malhotra said.

On the outlook, he said,"We expect consumer demand in India to recover progressively in the coming quarters, both in urban and rural markets. Our business fundamentals remain strong with household penetration gains across oral care, hair care, healthcare, air fresheners and food & beverages businesses." The company is focusing on strengthening its competitive edge in the marketplace by investing in scaling up its rural footprint and rolling out consumer-centric innovations, Malhotra added. PTI RKL ANU ANU