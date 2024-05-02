Dabur Q4 profit up 16.5% to Rs 341.22 cr, crosses Rs 12,000 cr revenue in FY24

New Delhi: Homegrown FMCG major Dabur India Ltd on Thursday reported a 16.55 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 341.22 crore for the fourth ended in March 2024, helped by cost optimisation, increased premiumisation play and expansion of the distribution network.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 292.76 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, Dabur India said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations was up 5.11 per cent at Rs 2,814.64 crore during the quarter under review. It was Rs 2,677.80 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Dabur India's total expenses were at Rs 2,490.43 crore, up 3.67 per cent in the March quarter.

The total income of Dabur India, which owns brands as such as Dabur Amla, Dabur Vatika, and juice brand Real, in the March quarter, was at Rs 2,943.49 crore, up 5.18 per cent.

On a standalone basis, which mainly consists of domestic business, Dabur's revenue from operations was up 5.15 per cent to Rs 2,039.46 crore. It was Rs 1,939.48 crore in the corresponding quarter.

In the January-March period, Dabur's consolidated revenue from the consumer care business segment was up 5.6 per cent to Rs 2,213.96 crore compared to Rs 2,096.65 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from the food business was up 1.25 per cent at Rs 527.7 crore. Dabur's revenue from its retail business was at Rs 30.88 crore and Rs 31.81 crore from other segments.

Dabur’s international business reported a Constant Currency growth of 12 per cent in the fourth quarter and 16.4 per cent for the full year 2023-24.

Commenting on the results, Dabur India CEO Mohit Malhotra said: "We have been investing heavily behind our brands, which increased by 33 per cent, to drive demand and also sustain the growth momentum. This has helped us deliver steady sales and profit growth in the fourth quarter despite multiple headwinds.” “We continued to execute on our strategic playbook by driving operational excellence, delivering innovative and premium products, and expanding our retail footprint to build the foundation for long-term profitable, sustainable growth,” he said.

For the financial year ended on March 31, 2024, Dabur India’s net profit was at Rs 1,811.31 crore, up 6.46 per cent compared to Rs 1,701.33 crore.

Its revenue from operation in FY24 was at Rs 12,404.01 crore, up 7.58 per cent as against Rs 11,529.89 crore a year ago.

With this, its “consolidated revenue crossed the Rs 12,000 crore mark,” said Dabur India in its earnings statement.

In FY24, Dabur India FMCG Business posted a Volume Growth of 5.5 per cent.

“The India Business saw our key brands and products post category-leading growths with market share gains across 95 per cent of the portfolio,” it said.

The Board of Dabur India in a meeting held on Thursday recommended a final dividend of 275 per cent, which is Rs. 2.75 per equity share having a face value of Re. I/- each for the financial year 2023-24.

Shares of Dabur India on Thursday settled at Rs 524.30 on BSE, up 3.30 per cent from the previous close.