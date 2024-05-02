Dabur Q4 profit up 16.5% to Rs 341 crore, revenue up 5% at Rs 2,815 crore

New Delhi: Homegrown FMCG major Dabur India Ltd on Thursday reported a 16.55 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 341.22 crore for the fourth ended March 2024, helped by cost optimization and expansion of the distribution network.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 292.76 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, Dabur India said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations was up 5.11 per cent at Rs 2,814.64 crore during the quarter under review compared with Rs 2,677.80 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Dabur India's total expenses were at Rs 2,490.43 crore, up 3.67 per cent in the March quarter.

Total income of Dabur India in the January-March period was at Rs 2,943.49 crore, up 5.18 per cent.

For the financial year ended on March 31, 2024, Dabur India’s net profit was at Rs 1,811.31 crore, up 6.46 per cent against Rs 1,701.33 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Its revenue from operation in FY24 was at Rs 12,404.01 crore, up 7.58 per cent, as against Rs 11,529.89 crore a year ago.

With this, its “consolidated revenue crossed the Rs 12,000 crore mark,” said Dabur India in its earnings statement.

“Strong execution of our Power Brand strategy, Increased premiumisation, and distribution footprint expansion coupled with the benefit of our stringent cost reduction actions helped Daubar to report a steady performance during the fourth quarter and the full year 2023-24,” it said.

Shares of Dabur India rose by 4.03 per cent to settle at Rs 528 on BSE on Thursday.