DAC Developers appoints AR Rahman as brand ambassador

Mumbai, Jan 29 (PTI) Construction company DAC Developers on Thursday announced the appointment of renowned music director A R Rahman as its brand ambassador.

Rahman, one of India's most prominent music directors, has won both the Oscar and Grammy awards.

Acko Life to only sell protection products, not investment-linked ones * IPO-bound Acko Life on Thursday declared that it will be selling only protection products from now on and desist from selling any investment-linked products.

The move is being done for prioritising consumer protection over "complex" investment bundles that have led to concerns on misselling in the industry, as per a statement.

Tembo Global Industries invests Rs 75 cr for capacity expansion at facility on Mumbai outskirts * Tembo Global Industries on Thursday announced that it has invested Rs 75 crore for capacity expansion at a facility on the outskirts of the financial capital.

The company specialising in the production and assembly of metal components for pipe support systems, fasteners and anchors said the new facility in Vasai is spread over 1.2 lakh sq ft and will have a capacity of 1 lakh metric tonnes.