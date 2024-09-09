Daewoo enters home appliances segment to expand share in Indian market

Mumbai, Sep 9 (PTI) Korean brand Daewoo on Monday announced its foray into the kitchen and home appliances segment in India as it looks to capture a larger share of the growing Indian market.

The company, which entered the domestic market last year, offers a range of LED TVs, IFP LEDTVs, Alkaline and battery inverters.

It said that the company's entry into India has been met with overwhelming success, prompting the brand to accelerate journey in the domestic market and expand its product portfolio with smart kitchen and home appliances.

Building on its initial success with handpicked products, the brand is now venturing into the smart kitchen and home appliances segment, aiming to capture a larger share of the growing Indian market, it said.

These products are set to hit retail stores soon, Daewoo said, adding that it will launch a wide array of products including induction plates, mixers and grinders, blenders, toasters, sandwich makers, and steam irons, among others.

"The small home appliance market in India is enormous, with room for everyone. Consumers have gradually shifted towards high-quality products that come with reliable after-sales services and warranties," said H S Bhatia, Managing Director of Daewoo India.

Daewoo also said that having established a robust presence in the Northern and Western regions of India in less than six months, the company is now looking to expand its footprint further into the Southern and Eastern markets. PTI IAS MR