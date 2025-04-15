Daikin inaugurates its 3rd R&D centre in India, invests Rs 500 cr

New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) Leading air conditioning maker Daikin India on Tuesday inaugurated its third R&D centre in India at Neemrana, Rajasthan, in which it has invested Rs 500 crore.

This is the largest investment in R&D for HVAC & Refrigeration, which will help develop and export India-made products worldwide, according to a statement from Daikin India.

Spread over 24,000 Sq mtr (6 acres), it will employ more than 500 engineers and have 22 new testing facilities / labs suitable to develop all HVACR solutions, intended to increase Daikin’s manufacturing competitiveness to meet the export demands from overseas market, it added.

Daikin India, a subsidiary of Japan's Daikin Industries, a global leader in the manufacturing of commercial-use and residential air conditioning systems, alread has mechanical R&D & an AI-IOT lab located at Neemrana & Hyderabad, respectively.

Daikin Industries President & COO Naofumi Takenaka said this R&D centre will help the company put channelised effort in conceptualization of products that are technologically advanced and sustainable.

"India is a critical market for us and the rationale behind setting up this R&D centre is to invest in technologies that suit domestic & foreign conditions & build products as per the demands of consumers," he said.