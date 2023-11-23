Daikin to accelerate supply of Made in India products, third plant goes on stream

New Delhi: Daikin Airconditioning India Pvt Ltd on Thursday said it is set to accelerate supplies of products manufactured in the country for both domestic and international markets with the commercialisation of its third plant.

Advertisment

The company, a wholly-owned arm of Japan's Daikin Industries Ltd said its third integrated air-conditioning and compressor manufacturing facility at Sri City, Andhra Pradesh, has been set up with an investment of Rs 1,000 crore.

The new plant spread across 75.5 acres has been set up as part of a PLI scheme and it helps the company leverage on India's manufacturing potential to produce for the world.

"We have about 100 production units globally and a customer base in over 170 countries but India holds a special significance. As we expand our manufacturing footprint in India, we re-emphasise the importance of India in Daikin's global vision," Daikin Industries President & CEO Masanori Togawa said in a statement.

Advertisment

"The country's dynamic market and skilled workforce align perfectly with our mission, and we are confident that the new facility will not only elevate the standard of HVAC solutions but also contribute significantly to the growth of the industry in India and the surrounding regions," he further said.

The new facility is dedicated to the development of climate-friendly air conditioning solutions for markets in West Africa, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Nepal, Bangladesh, the Middle East, South America, and East Africa, Daikin Airconditioning India said.

"This facility will not only enhance our production capabilities but also strengthen our position as a leading provider of energy-efficient and sustainable HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) solutions in the region," Daikin Airconditioning India Chairman & Managing Director K J Jawa said.

With this factory, he said, "Daikin's production capacity receives a substantial boost, further solidifying our commitment to growth in India." The company has so far invested Rs 2,800 crore in India.