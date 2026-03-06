Daikin to go for 7-12 pc price hike as raw material costs increase

New Delhi, Mar 6 (PTI) Leading air-conditioner maker Daikin India is set to increase prices by up to 12 per cent from April as raw material cost and supply chain expenses have gone up.

"Effective April 2026, Daikin India will implement a 7-12 per cent price increase across its product range to offset sustained increases in raw material costs and supply chain expenses," Daikin India said in a statement.

Earlier this month, Tata Group firm Voltas had said it is expecting room air-conditioner prices to go up 5-15 per cent this year owing to increase in copper prices and the rupee weakening against the dollar.

The year 2025 was not a good one for the room air-conditioner industry, as sales were impacted on account of unseasonal rainfall, along with other factors. The industry had a very good growth a year before that in 2024, a year in which several parts of the country had intense heatwaves.

According to experts, this year there will be stiff competition among room air-conditioner players, where makers will compete for market share gains.

The Indian room air-conditioner market is estimated to be around 13.5 million units, in which players, including Voltas, LG, Daikin, BlueStar, Panasonic, and Lloyd, etc, compete.

Besides, Daikin India, a fully owned subsidiary of Japan-based multinational conglomerate Daikin Industries, on Friday announced the launch of its 2026 product lineup. According to the company there is a significant leap in energy efficiency and smart climate control.

The new range includes a completely revamped series of room air-conditioners compliant with the latest BEE 2026 Star Rating standards. It has also VRV Alpha series, for commercial and high-end residential segment, which integrates advanced AI and IoT capabilities, it said.

"These advancements not only promise dramatic improvements in power efficiency and durability but also cement Daikin's dominance in the fiercely competitive split AC market, appealing to urban premium buyers and first-time adopters seeking sustainable, intelligent home comfort that sets the industry benchmark," it said.

Daikin India has a turnover of over USD 1.5 billion.

Commenting on the development, Daikin India Chairman & Managing Director Kanwaljeet Jawa said, "2026 range comprising of over 60+ models is a true reflection of our Japanese legacy of innovation, thoughtfully adapted to Indian needs." PTI KRH TRB