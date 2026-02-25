New Delhi (PTI): Technology accessories company DailyObjects expects to close the current fiscal year with more than double revenue around Rs 230 crore and post operational profit, the company said on Wednesday.

The company had posted a revenue of about Rs 110 crore in FY25.

"DailyObjects remains on track to close FY26 EBITDA-positive, with projected net revenue of Rs 230 crore," the company said in a statement.

The company claims to have achieved an annual recurring revenue of Rs 320 crore, which means at the current growth pace it should be able to clock the mentioned revenue in actual.

Crossing Rs 320 crore ARR marks a significant milestone in our journey to build a globally relevant lifestyle tech brand from India.

Our focus remains on creating differentiated products anchored in design, functionality, and intellectual property while scaling responsibly across channels. As we move toward EBITDA positivity and expand our retail footprint, we are confident of sustaining strong growth and expect to reach approximately Rs 400 crore ARR by FY27, DailyObjects, Founder and CEO, Pankaj Garg, said.

"Exclusive Brand Outlets (EBOs) are accretive from the start, the brand has launched 5-6 EBOs in the last 6 months, contributing profitable to both top and bottom lines from Month 1. During the course of this year, the company plans to double its presence across Apple Authorised Reseller stores and EBOs," the statement said.