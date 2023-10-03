Daimler aims to have a presence in 350 network locations by the end of 2023

Chennai, Oct 3 (PTI) German auto-maker Daimler which retails BharatBenz range of vehicles, has stepped up its presence in the country with the opening of five new dealerships, under its vision to have an outlet in 350 locations by the end of the year, the company said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

With the inauguration of the new 3S facilities (sales, service and spare parts) the company's network currently comprises over 320 locations.

The five new dealerships were inaugurated in Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu, Moradabad-Uttar Pradesh, Jindh-Haryana, Aizwal-Mizoram, Dimapur in Nagaland.

"These new BharatBenz dealerships are strategically located closer to National and State Highways to deliver quick and reliable service to customers," Daimler India Commercial Vehicles, the subsidiary of Daimler Truck AG said in a statement.

Advertisment

The state-of-the-art facilities have been designed to offer customers comprehensive solutions with respect to sales, service, and spare parts for BharatBenz's entire range of commercial vehicles.

"Having crossed 320 sales and service locations, we will continue to expand our sales and service footprint in the coming months to achieve 350 network locations by the end of 2023", said company President and CBO Sreeram Venkateswaran.

"This would enable our customers to experience the products and services when and where they need them," he said. PTI VIJ SS