Daimler India appoints Michael Moebius as president, chief procurement & supply chain officer

Chennai, Nov 11 (PTI) Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) on Monday announced the appointment of Michael Moebius as the president and chief procurement and supply chain officer, with effect from November 1.

He succeeds Muthu Maruthachalam C in his present role and brings with him over 30 years of global experience across the passenger and commercial vehicle industry, the wholly-owned subsidiary of Daimler Truck AG, said.

Michael was the Head of Quality Management at Daimler Truck Asia (DTA) in Japan, where he led quality initiatives for Mitsubishi Fuso, DICV, PABCO and key CKD assembly locations globally. During his tenure, he had been instrumental in enhancing product quality, reducing warranty costs and driving innovative initiatives such as ‘Proactive Sensing’, an advanced big data solution for early failure detection, a release here said.

Having started his career with Daimler in 1990, Michael has held various roles across Mercedes-Benz Cars and Daimler Buses, gaining valuable international experience in Brazil, Vietnam, Iran, India, and Japan. From 2010 to 2016, he was a key player at DICV, establishing global quality standards and driving product and process excellence.

Welcoming Michael back to DICV, Satyakam Arya, Managing Director & CEO, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles, said "his profound understanding of our operations, coupled with his vast international experience, makes him exceptionally well-suited to lead our Procurement & Supply Chain Management." "I am confident that under his leadership, we will build a more agile, efficient, and competitive supply chain positioning DICV to meet the evolving demands of the market with greater resilience and agility," he added.

Michael Moebius said he was "deeply honoured to rejoin DICV," a company that has significantly shaped his professional journey.

Over the years, DICV has built a strong reputation for excellence in innovation, quality, and operational efficiency, Moebius said and added "I am looking forward to elevating procurement and supply chain strategies, leveraging advanced technologies, strengthening supplier partnerships, and ensuring cost-effectiveness."