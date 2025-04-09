Daimler India Commercial Vehicles appoints Rajiv Chaturvedi as President & CBO

New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) Daimler India Commercial Vehicles on Wednesday announced the appointment of Rajiv Chaturvedi as the President & Chief Business Officer, Domestic Sales & Customer Service, effective April 1, 2025.

Chaturvedi succeeds Sreeram Venkateswaran in this role, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV), said in a statement.

In his new role, he will lead DICV's domestic business, focusing on growth, operational excellence and strengthening the brand's market position. He has over 30 years of industry experience with extensive expertise in business strategy, market expansion, sales and operations, it added.

He had previously served as Senior Vice President (India & SAARC) at Hyundai Construction Equipment India Pvt Ltd. Prior to that, he held key leadership positions at Tata Hitachi Construction Machinery, the statement said. PTI RKL SHW