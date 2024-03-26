Daimler India gears up to launch new products across segments

Chennai, Mar 26 (PTI) Heavy Commercial vehicle maker Daimler India has lined up a series of launches in the next financial year to widen its product portfolio in the domestic market, in the wake of the company recording a strong performance in 2023.

The Indian subsidiary of Germany-headquartered Daimler Truck AG will be launching the BharatBenz Rigid range of vehicles, followed by trucks with Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) and new products for the construction and mining sector.

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles recorded a 39 per cent growth in sales of trucks and buses in 2023. Cumulative sales (including exports) surged by 13 per cent while revenues went up by 21 per cent last year.

According to Daimler India President and Chief Business Officer (Domestic Sales and Customer Service) Sreeram Venkateswaran, the new BharatBenz range of products are superior to the existing ones, with respect to the total cost of ownership, technology, safety, comfort, and serviceability.

"With our new trucks, we are ready to intensify our presence in the construction and mining space with tippers that are far superior to their predecessors. We are soon launching an all-new Rigid heavy-duty range that will offer best-in-class fuel efficiency, power, torque, safety, and service benefits," Venkateswaran said.

The new heavy-duty range of trucks is expected to hit the market in April 2024. The vehicles would be powered by a 6.7 litre common-rail BSVI Stage 2 BharatBenz engine, offering better durability and driveability.

The construction and mining heavy-duty range of trucks have been completely re-engineered for superior functionality and come with many segment-first features. The trucks would be suitable for transport, construction, and tough terrains and have a high-power engine, among many other features, Venkateswaran said.

The trucks are also equipped with higher ground clearance, rear shock absorbers and hill hold assist as standard fitment.

The company will also be launching a 12-speed AMT truck in the Indian market, offering class-leading fuel efficiency as it has done in about 5 lakh trucks currently operating around the world, he added. PTI VIJ ANE