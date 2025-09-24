Daimler India inaugurates new dealership 'PPS Trucking' in Jammu

Chennai, Sep 24 (PTI) Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV), the subsidiary of German truck manufacturer Daimler Truck AG which retails BharatBenz range of trucks in the country, has inaugurated its new dealership "PPS Trucking" in Jammu thereby strengthening its footprint in the country.

The dealership spread across 22,000 sq ft, is located at Kartholi Village, Birpur, Jammu on the National Highway 44 connecting Delhi-Jammu-Srinagar. The facility would ensure sales, service and spares support in some of the areas including Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Udhampur, Rajouri, Reasi, Ramban and Kishtwar, a company statement said here on Wednesday.

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles, President and Chief Business Officer, Rajiv Chaturvedi said, "The inauguration of our new dealership in Jammu underlines BharatBenz's commitment to expand its footprint in India's high-growth regions." "Jammu and Kashmir is strategically important, with its booming infrastructure projects, strong transport demand, and the critical role it plays for fleets. Together, with our trusted partner PPS Trucking, we will ensure that customers in the region benefit from world-class sales and after-sales support," he said.

The facility can serve over 2,700 vehicles annually. It is a state-of-the-art workshop equipped with special tools, diagnostic systems and a wheel alignment machine. It employs about 35 technicians, the statement added.