Daimler India names Torsten Schmidt as new MD-CEO

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) Daimler India Commercial Vehicles on Thursday said it has appointed Torsten Schmidt as its new MD and CEO with effect from early next year.

Schmidt (53) is currently serving as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Mercedes-Benz do Brasil.

Schmidt succeeds Satyakam Arya as CEO, who has been nominated as the President and CEO of Hino Motors in Japan.

"Torsten is an experienced and respected leader whose global and intercultural expertise are matched by a proven ability to deliver results," Mercedes-Benz Trucks CEO Achim Puchert said in a statement.

His strong leadership qualities, strategic vision, financial proficiency, and comprehensive knowledge of the entire value chain make him the perfect fit for his new role and to drive the business forward, he added.