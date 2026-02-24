Daimler India opens BharatBenz dealership in Raniganj, West Bengal

Chennai, Feb 24 (PTI) Daimler India Commercial Vehicles, a subsidiary of German truck maker Daimler AG, on Tuesday inaugurated its haratBenz dealership, Agile Trucking, in Raniganj, West Bengal, the company said.

Spread across 85,000 sq ft, the facility marks a significant step in BharatBenz’s expansion across Eastern India.

With a skilled workforce of 65 trained personnel, the dealership has the capacity to service over 500 vehicles per month and will provide sales, service, and spares support to customers in the region, the city-based company said in a statement.

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles President and Chief Business Officer Rajiv Chaturvedi said, “West Bengal continues to be a key market for BharatBenz, driven by infrastructure development, industrial activity, and freight movement along major national highways.” “Currently, BharatBenz has 418 touch points across India. With this facility, we will add 32 more touch points in 2026, taking the total to 450. We have 11 service workshops in West Bengal and plan to add five more next year,” he added. PTI VIJ SSK