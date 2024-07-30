Daimler India partners with Bajaj Finance to offer comprehensive finance solutions

Chennai, Jul 30 (PTI) Daimler India, a subsidiary of German truck manufacturer Daimler Truck AG, has partnered with Bajaj Finance, part of the Bajaj Finserv Group, to offer comprehensive financing solutions to customers.

The collaboration between the two entities aims to enhance the accessibility and convenience of financing options across Daimler India Commercial Vehicles' entire portfolio, according to a company release here said on Tuesday.

"We are delighted to partner with Bajaj Finance, as this enables us to offer enhanced and accessible financing solutions to our customers. This collaboration strengthens DICV's ability to provide superior 'Total Cost of Ownership', representing a significant advancement in our commitment to deliver exceptional value and support," Daimler India Commercial Vehicles President and Chief Business Officer Sreeram Venkateswaran said.

"This partnership helps our customers grow their business with confidence and capitalise on new market opportunities," he said in the release.

As per the agreement, tailored financial products would be designed to meet the needs of Daimler India Commercial Vehicles, enhancing flexibility for businesses looking to acquire commercial vehicles from DICV.

"We are rolling out bespoke solutions for various customers from single truck owners to fleet operators, providing them flexible financing options designed to optimise their cash flows and fuel their business growth. The commercial vehicle industry is showing immense promise. Daimler's state-of-the-art products and the tech-led financing experience of Bajaj Finance will empower small and large fleet owners alike." Bajaj Finance Deputy Managing Director Anup Saha said.

The partnership would offer customer-focused finance solutions with faster turnaround time for loan approvals, streamlined credit appraisal processes and customised financing options to suit customer needs, the release added. PTI VIJ ANE