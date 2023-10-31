Daimler India signs strategic partnership with iQuippo to offer digitalised solutions to CV customers

Chennai, Oct 31 (PTI) Daimler India, the subsidiary of Stuttgart-based truck maker Daimler has partnered with iQuippo to offer digitalised solutions for customers, under its pre-owned BharatBenz commercial vehicle business.

The collaboration would provide value-added support to BharatBenz customers to exchange their used vehicles with lesser turnaround time, gain a better resale value, and enjoy hassle-free processes.

"To digitalise our pre-owned truck business and make it more easily accessible offer more value-added services and simplify procedures, we have partnered with iQuippo to digitalise the business experience for our customers," Daimler India President and Chief Business Officer, domestic sales and customer service, Sreeram Venkateswaran said.

"We are confident that our partnership with iQuippo's proven digital tools will ensure BharatBenz is an easy reach for aspiring customers," he said.

Through this partnership, BharatBenz is looking at harnessing iQuippo's physical and digital expertise towards ensuring customers receive clear and trustworthy data, along with a comprehensive set of tools and resources for making well-informed decisions, throughout the entire lifespan of their commercial vehicles.

"We are delighted to host India's most reputed CV brand, BharatBenz on our platform. Our digital platform is tried and tested by many brands in the construction equipment industry and their customers have benefitted from what we offer." iQuippo Services, Executive Director, Somnath Bhattacharjee said.

"We look forward to providing a seamless digital experience that adds value to the lifecycle of BharatBenz trucks that are renowned for their durability, safety, comfort, and total cost of ownership," he added. PTI VIJ VIJ SS