Daimler Truck Innovation Center India appoints Radhakrishnan Kodakkal as MD & CEO

New Delhi, Mar 9 (PTI) Daimler Truck Innovation Center India on Monday announced the appointment of Radhakrishnan Kodakkal as its new Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer.

Kodakkal, who most recently served as Global Head of Integrated Technology and Vice President & Head of the Global Technology & Engineering Center at Whirlpool Corporation, succeeds Raghavendra Vaidya, who has transitioned into the global Chief Information Officer role at Daimler Truck AG, Daimler Truck Innovation Center India (DTICI) said in a statement.

"Radhakrishnan brings deep expertise in technology and engineering, complemented by strong global leadership experience and a proven ability to build and scale innovation," Daimler Truck Innovation Center India Chairman Thomas Ulm said.

He further said,"As DTICI continues to play a central role in Daimler Truck's global engineering and IT network, we are confident that his leadership will further strengthen DTICI's position as a trusted innovation and delivery hub across the global Daimler Truck ecosystem." In his role, Kodakkal will be responsible for further elevating DTICI's engineering and digital capabilities and accelerating innovation in close collaboration with Daimler Truck's global product engineering, technology, and IT teams, it added.

He will focus on strengthening and expanding India's role across engineering, software, digital platforms, and IT operations, reinforcing DTICI's role as a strategic innovation and delivery hub within the global Daimler Truck ecosystem, the company said.