Business

Dairy ingredients firm Ace International raises USD 35 mn for biz expansion

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
New Update

New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) Dairy ingredients firm Ace International Ltd on Thursday said it has raised USD 35 million (Rs 305 crore) from investors to expand business.

In a statement, the company said it has raised the amount from Nederlandse Financierings-Maatschappij voor Ontwikkelingslanden N.V. (FMO), responsAbility, Incofin, and Fiedlin Ventures.

The fund will be used to set up dairy ingredients and nutrition facility at Kuppam, Andhra Pradesh.

Ace International is a food ingredient player. It makes multiple products of nutraceuticals, infant and sports nutrition, medical foods, beverages, and confectionery. PTI MJH HVA