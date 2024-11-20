Dairy startup Doodhvale Farms raises USD 3 mn from investors to expand biz

New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) Dairy startup Doodhvale Farms has raised USD 3 million from investors to expand business.

In a statement on Wednesday, the company announced successful closure of a USD 3-million funding round.

The round was led by Atomic Capital, with Singularity Early Opportunities Fund joining as a major co-investor.

The round also saw the participation from Bharat Founders Fund and Indigram Labs Foundation.

Select angel investors participating in this round include Ramakant Sharma (Co-Founder, Livspace), Ankit Tandon (CBO, OYO), Saurabh Jain (CEO, Livspace), and Arjun Vaidya (Co-Founder, V3 Ventures), among other industry veterans.

"This strategic investment marks a significant milestone in our journey to revolutionise India's dairy industry," CEO and Co-founder of Doodhvale Farms Aman J Jain said.

With this funding, he said the company will expand its reach and enhance its commitment to delivering pure, farm-fresh dairy products to Indian households.

Doodhvale Farms said it has maintained an impressive growth trajectory, achieving 100 per cent year-on-year growth, consistent profitability on an EBITDA basis for three consecutive years.

The fresh capital will be strategically deployed to accelerate Doodhvale Farms' expansion, strengthen distribution networks, diversify its product portfolio, and upgrade technology infrastructure.

Doodhvale Farms is a fully vertically integrated, technology-driven Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) dairy and daily essentials company that produces and delivers premium, farm-fresh products directly to consumers' doorsteps. It has been founded by Aman J Jain, Ishu Jain, Sanjay Jain, and Sudhir Jain. PTI MJH TRB