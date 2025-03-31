Dalmia Bharat achieves 49.5 MTPA capacity target in FY25

New Delhi, Mar 31 (PTI) Dalmia Bharat Ltd (DBL), the country's fourth largest cement producer, on Monday announced that it has achieved a production capacity of 49.5 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) in FY25.

The Dalmia family-promoted firm achieved this target after the commencement of commercial production of an additional 0.5 MTPA at its Rohtas Cement Works (RCW) plant in Bihar, according to a company statement.

"This strategic expansion with an investment of Rs 96 crore at the existing integrated unit increases the plant’s total capacity to 1.6 MTPA. The commissioning of Line 2 reinforces DBL’s commitment to strengthening its market presence in the Eastern region and aligns with its long-term vision of scaling capacity to 110-130 MTPA by 2031," it said.

Dalmia Bharat has a strong footprint in the East with manufacturing units in Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Odisha.

"This expansion will enhance the company’s ability to cater to the increasing infrastructure demands in the East, across sectors such as roads, railways and airports. The initiative is also expected to generate employment opportunities and contribute to the region's economic development," it said.

Its Managing Director & CEO Puneet Dalmia said: "Our growth in the East reflects our strong belief in the region’s development potential. With this expansion, we are enhancing our ability to support key infrastructure projects and contribute to economic progress in the region." According to data from the Cement Manufacturers' Association (CMA), India's total installed cement capacity is 690 MTPA.

The sector is led by Aditya Birla group firm UltraTech Cement, which has a consolidated capacity of 188.76 MTPA of grey cement, followed by Adani Group which owns Ambuja Cements. Adani Cement also has an installed capacity of over 100 MTPA. PTI KRH KRH SHW