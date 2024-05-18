Dalmia Bharat begins production at new unit in Tamil Nadu plant

New Delhi: Cement maker Dalmia Bharat Ltd has commenced production at its new mill in Ariyalur manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu, according to a regulatory filing by the company.

Advertisment

With the commencement of commercial production of this 1 MTPA cement unit, the total cement manufacturing capacity of the company stands at 45.6 MTPA, it said.

"With an investment of Rs 204 crore, this strategic brownfield expansion is aimed at strengthening its market presence in the South and meeting the growing demand for cement in the region," the company said in a statement.

This is in line with the company's long-term growth strategy aimed at increasing its total installed capacity to 110 -130 MT by 2031, it said.

"We continue to focus on strategic capital expenditure, maximising on the region's growth prospects and further enhancing our market position in the South," Dalmia Bharat Managing Director & CEO, Puneet Dalmia said.

He further said, "Driven by robust infrastructure development, housing and investments, we anticipate cement demand to rise. This increased capacity will facilitate the growing demand in the southern region." At present, Dalmia Bharat has two integrated cement manufacturing plants in Tamil Nadu situated at Dalmiapuram and Ariyalur, along with a grinding unit in Sattur.