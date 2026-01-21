Dalmia Bharat Q3 profit surges 94 pc to Rs 128 cr

New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) Cement maker Dalmia Bharat Ltd on Wednesday reported 94 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 128 crore for December quarter FY26, helped by rise in sales volume, improved realisation, reduction in expenses etc.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 66 crore for the October-December period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Dalmia Bharat.

Revenue from operations was up 10.2 per cent year-on-year to Rs 3,506 crore in December quarter. Sales volume was up 9.5 per cent to 7.3 million.

Total expenses were at Rs 3,362 crore, up 7.24 per cent year-on-year.

Chief Financial Officer Dharmender Tuteja said during the quarter EBITDA improved by 18 per cent YoY to Rs 602 crore.

"We remain one of the lowest cost producers in the country, while undertaking further cost reductions driven by operational efficiencies through strategic investments. Our ongoing expansion projects in Belgaum, Pune and Kadapa are progressing as per schedule," he said.

During the quarter, Dalmia Cement commenced commercial production from 3.6 MTPA clinker line at Umrangso, Assam. With this, the total clinker capacity of the company reached 27.1 MTPA.

It also commissioned 23 MW of renewable energy capacity, taking the operational RE capacity to 410 MW.

"With a robust balance sheet, comfortable leverage levels and ongoing expansion plans, we are well positioned to capitalise on the opportunities that lie ahead of us," he said.

Shares of Dalmia Bharat Ltd on Wednesday settled at Rs 2,228.90 apiece , up 1.42 per cent from the previous close on BSE. PTI KRH KRH ANU ANU