DAM Capital Advisors' shares in heavy demand in debut trade; surge nearly 47%

New Delhi: The stock of investment bank DAM Capital Advisors Ltd ended with a sharp premium of nearly 47 per cent against the issue price of Rs 283 on Friday.

Advertisment

Shares of the firm started the trade at Rs 392.90, a jump of 38.83 per cent on the BSE. The stock later surged 61.44 per cent to Rs 456.90 during the day. It ended at Rs 415.05 apiece, rallying 46.66 per cent.

On the NSE, it listed at Rs 393, surging 38.86 per cent. Shares of the firm ended at Rs 415.10 each, climbing 46.67 per cent.

The company's market valuation stood at Rs 2,933.82 crore.

Advertisment

In terms of volume, 38.85 lakh shares of the firm were traded on the BSE and 434.49 lakh shares on the NSE during the day.

The initial public offer of DAM Capital Advisors Ltd was subscribed 81.88 times on the closing day of bidding on Monday.

The initial share sale had a price band of Rs 269-283 per share.

Advertisment

The IPO was solely an offer for sale (OFS) of 2.97 crore equity shares worth Rs 840.25 crore by a promoter and investors at the upper end of the price band.

Since the entire issue was an OFS, all the proceeds from the IPO will go directly to the selling shareholder, not the company.

In its draft papers, the company stated it plans to go public to achieve the benefit of listing equity shares on the stock exchanges and allow shareholders to sell their shares through the OFS.

Advertisment

DAM Capital Advisors provides a wide range of financial solutions in areas of investment banking comprising equity capital markets (ECM), mergers and acquisitions (M&A), private equity (PE), structured finance advisory, and institutional equities comprising broking and research.