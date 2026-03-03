Dan Bailey named Jio Platforms President; to lead international business initiatives

New Delhi, Mar 3 (PTI) Jio Platforms Limited on Tuesday announced the appointment of Dan Bailey as its President to lead the company's international business initiatives.

Bailey - who is based in London - will report to Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, according to a release.

Bailey brings more than 35 years of experience across consulting and investment banking, having held senior leadership roles at Schroders/Citi, Morgan Stanley, and HSBC.

Most recently, he served as Chairman of Deutsche Bank's prominent TMT practice.

"Over the course of his career, Dan has advised many of the world's largest corporates and financial sponsors on a broad range of transformative transactions, including some of the most consequential telecom deals in history," the release added.

He will join the Executive Committee of Jio Platforms Limited and will contribute more broadly across the business as well.