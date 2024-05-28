Danfoss India calls for sustainable means to help India get closer to net-zero ambitions

Dubai, May 28 (PTI) Climate change and rapid urbanization is likely to result in increased demand for food, water and energy, Ravichandran Purushothaman, President, Danfoss India has said.

engineers solutions that increase machine productivity, reduce emissions, lower energy consumption, and enable electrification.

According to Purushothaman, India's cooling demand is expected to grow 10-fold by 2030 and it is imperative to meet the same through sustainable means to help the country get closer to its net-zero ambitions.

"We are working towards bridging the tech and skill gap, helping farmers and businesses reduce food loss and improve food security in the Indian cold chain," Purushothaman said.

With around 14 per cent of food worldwide lost due to a lack of effective refrigeration, enough to feed 1 billion people, Danfoss has called for more attention on the need to establish sustainable and energy-efficient cold chain infrastructure.

When it comes to the Indian Cold Chain Infrastructure, a recent Food and Agriculture Organization Study, says 40 per cent food gets wasted due to inadequate Cold Storage solutions.

This includes 30 per cent of fruits and vegetables wasted that are left rotting in unsafe warehouses, a statement released here said.

According to the statement, leveraging India's abundant solar and wind power can power cold chain warehouses and mobile storage facilities, reducing reliance on the grid and mitigating the impact of power outages.

Furthermore, adopting sustainable electric trucks for transportation can minimize long-term operational costs and environmental impact. PTI CORR DRR