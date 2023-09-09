Danfoss India sets up new distribution centre; expands footprint in TN

Chennai, Sep 9 (PTI) Danfoss India, a leader in heating, ventilation and air-conditioning has set up its new distribution centre to expand its footprint in the region, the company said on Saturday.
The setting up of the new Distribution Centre comes in the backdrop of the company's target to double sales by 2025 and also marks the parent company's 90th anniversary.
Danfoss India is a subsidiary of Denmark-headquartered engineering major Danfoss.
The facility, spread across 43,000 sq ft at Oragadam about 45 km from here, would aggregate Danfoss products from Asia, Europe, Latin America and Denmark for core business like power electronics and drives, climatic solutions, a company statement here said.